Left Menu

NDDB donates for cattle feed procurement in flood-hit Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:50 IST
NDDB donates for cattle feed procurement in flood-hit Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has donated Rs 1.5 crore for procurement of cattle feed in flood-affected areas of Assam, an official release said on Friday.

The funds will be used for about 500 MT of cattle feed to meet the immediate requirement of animals, through the West Assam Milk Union, it said.

"The impact of floods in Assam on both humans and livestock is beyond comprehension and a cause of great distress to us.

"This contribution is symbolic of NDDB's deep commitment towards the unfortunate victims of the catastrophe," NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said.

Floods and landslides have claimed 159 lives in the state so far, with 29 lakh people still reeling under the impact of the deluge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022