Tropical storm Bonnie makes landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border

Tropical storm Bonnie made landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm packed maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts before it made landfall, the NHC said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 08:45 IST
Tropical storm Bonnie made landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Heavy rainfall is expected across Nicaragua and Costa Rica through Saturday, along with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the center added.

The storm is likely to weaken as it crosses land, only to re-intensify over the eastern Pacific on Saturday night and Sunday, the center added. The storm packed maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts before it made landfall, the NHC said.

