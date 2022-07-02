Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi thrown open to public
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the Benito Juarez underpass here on Saturday. Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the Benito Juarez underpass here on Saturday. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will ease traffic congestions and provide smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.
''With the launch of the 1.2 kilometre Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis. ''Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.
