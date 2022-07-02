Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi thrown open to public

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the Benito Juarez underpass here on Saturday. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will ease traffic congestions and provide smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.

''With the launch of the 1.2 kilometre Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis. ''Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)