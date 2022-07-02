Left Menu

Heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Met office Saturday warned of heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days across Odisha due to a low pressure area and issued an orange warning in several districts.

A low pressure area may form over north Odisha and its neighbouring area during the next 48 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and neighbourhood, according to its bulletin.

Orange warning has been issued in Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts among others. There can be heavy to very heavy downpour in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Nayagarh on Tuesday, it said.

The weather office also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain in many district for the next four days.

Heavy rain is likely in Khurda, Sonepur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Sonepur, Boudh and Deogarhon Tuesday.

On Wednesday heavy rain is likely in Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada, it said.

There was moderate to heavy rain during the day between 8.30 am and 5.30 pmin many areas, the met department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

