Left Menu

Odisha Police Strike: Major Blow to Maoists in Kandhamal

Odisha Police intensified operations in Kandhamal, killing four Maoists including Ganesh Uike with a substantial bounty. Law enforcement urges locals to avoid sheltering injured rebels. Enhanced security personnel continue combing forest areas for additional suspects potentially injured during operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:06 IST
Odisha Police Strike: Major Blow to Maoists in Kandhamal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against Maoist activities, Odisha Police have stepped up their operations in the Kandhamal district, resulting in the neutralization of four Maoists. The senior police officer reported that among them was Ganesh Uike, an influential figure with a bounty of Rs 1.2 crore on his head.

Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda emphasized that the joint forces, including the Odisha Special Operations Group and other security personnel, are specifically targeting forest areas within the Chakapada police station boundaries, aiming to apprehend any injured rebels.

The appeal to local residents is clear: do not harbor these individuals, as they might originate from nearby Chhattisgarh. The ongoing operations have so far unearthed weapons and Maoist materials, indicating the region's persistent insurgent challenges.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025