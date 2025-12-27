Odisha Police Strike: Major Blow to Maoists in Kandhamal

In a significant move against Maoist activities, Odisha Police have stepped up their operations in the Kandhamal district, resulting in the neutralization of four Maoists. The senior police officer reported that among them was Ganesh Uike, an influential figure with a bounty of Rs 1.2 crore on his head.

Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda emphasized that the joint forces, including the Odisha Special Operations Group and other security personnel, are specifically targeting forest areas within the Chakapada police station boundaries, aiming to apprehend any injured rebels.

The appeal to local residents is clear: do not harbor these individuals, as they might originate from nearby Chhattisgarh. The ongoing operations have so far unearthed weapons and Maoist materials, indicating the region's persistent insurgent challenges.