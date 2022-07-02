Left Menu

ULA rocket delivers USSF-12 mission to orbit to test new technologies for U.S. national security

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:19 IST
ULA rocket delivers USSF-12 mission to orbit to test new technologies for U.S. national security
Image Credit: Twitter (@ulalaunch)
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V rocket has successfully delivered the USSF-12 mission to a complex geosynchronous orbit. This was the 94th launch of the rocket and ULA's 151st mission.

The Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) lifted off on July 1 at 7:15 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

USSF-12 features two satellite payloads:

  • The Wide Field of View (WFOV) Testbed for SSC's Space Sensing Directorate - The mid-sized WFOV spacecraft's primary mission in orbit is to explore future missile warning algorithms with data collected in space.
  • The USSF-12 Ring spacecraft for the Defense Department's Space Test Program - The Ring is a classified mission to demonstrate future technology for the Department of Defense (DoD).

"This mission once again demonstrated ULA's unmatched capability of precisely delivering the country's most critical assets to a highly complex orbit. Our strong partnership with the USSF team is essential to maintain our nation's security advantages and achieve robust mission assurance," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs.

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022