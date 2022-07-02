ULA rocket delivers USSF-12 mission to orbit to test new technologies for U.S. national security

The United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V rocket has successfully delivered the USSF-12 mission to a complex geosynchronous orbit. This was the 94th launch of the rocket and ULA's 151st mission.

The Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) lifted off on July 1 at 7:15 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

USSF-12 features two satellite payloads:

The Wide Field of View (WFOV) Testbed for SSC's Space Sensing Directorate - The mid-sized WFOV spacecraft's primary mission in orbit is to explore future missile warning algorithms with data collected in space.

The USSF-12 Ring spacecraft for the Defense Department's Space Test Program - The Ring is a classified mission to demonstrate future technology for the Department of Defense (DoD).

"This mission once again demonstrated ULA's unmatched capability of precisely delivering the country's most critical assets to a highly complex orbit. Our strong partnership with the USSF team is essential to maintain our nation's security advantages and achieve robust mission assurance," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs.