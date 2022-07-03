Left Menu

Leopard strays into residential society building in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

A leopard strayed into a residential building located in the Aarey Colony, known as the green lung of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.The feline jumped the boundary wall of the building to enter its premises on early Friday morning and soon walked out of its main gate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:01 IST
The feline jumped the boundary wall of the building to enter its premises on early Friday morning and soon walked out of its main gate. The leopard's entry and exit were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the building. The video has gone viral with many netizens commenting that the building is the real abode of leopards.

Though the spotting of leopards in the Aarey Colony was not a one-off incident, many green activists have expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's recent move to resume the construction of a metro car shed in the forest area and held protests against the project on Sunday.

