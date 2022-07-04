Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:55 IST
Killer Summer Heat? Find Relief at Snow Mastiii
Feeling the heat? With temperatures climbing up all over the world, everyone is feeling the gruesome effects of global warming. From the North Pole to the South Pole, the signs of our melting glaciers and sea ice are everywhere. While little could be done on a collective level, Snow Mastiii here with an appealing and feasible solution to find relief from unbearable heat waves, the snow park is designed to effectively counter the notable warming trend across central and northern India.

If you live in Greater Noida then this is exactly for you – something that will not just calm but literally cool down your mind and body! Stationed in Grand Venice Mall, Snow Mastiii offers one of its kind amusement and leisure as it comes to your rescue in the form of an escape from the city's humidity. It indeed is a splendid place to spend a family weekend at a reasonable price.

Built across an area of 10,000 sq. ft with a height of 28 ft, our indoor Snow Play area – Snow Mastiii is a surreal land crafted with real snow which features a wide range of rides where one can enjoy getting into snowball fights, slide down frozen slopes in rafts, explore snowy terrains, climb snowy mountains at a sub-zero temperature or just sit and relax while sipping a hot coffee in a climate resembling a snow wonderland.

With its expansive structure and surreal snow covering, Snow Mastiii is all set to enthral the snow enthusiasts who can at the very least simply enjoy a leisure stroll across the park feeling rejuvenated, excited, lost, and alive - brilliantly both. This Modern offered, family-friendly snow playground, Snow Mastiii, has a freestyle frozen fun space for everyone.

Other USPs: ● Whole technology is made in India ● Highly energy efficient ● Available 365 days ● In the convenience of a mall ● Full-day passes available

