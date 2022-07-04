Goa: Heavy rains flood several areas, GMCH road water-logging troubles patients

Several low-lying areas in Goa were inundated due to heavy rains in the early hours of Monday, with water-logging near the premier health facility GMCH inconveniencing patients and kin, officials said.

Several ambulances making their way to and out of the Goa Medical College and Hospital were seen stranded on the water-logged street near the facility, while similar rain-induced traffic snarls were also witnessed in Patto area of the capital Panaji, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast ''enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in the coming 3-4 days'', as well as very heavy rainfall in isolated places in both districts.

The IMD forecast said these areas may witness winds at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour and rain.

It advised fisherfolk ''not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coast for five days from Monday onwards''.

