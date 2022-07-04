Left Menu

U'khand siblings undergo challenging surgeries for removal of tumours in adrenal glands in Delhi

His sister was found to have two tumours, one in each adrenal gland, the larger one in right adrenal gland measuring 5.5 cm and another in left adrenal gland measuring 2.5 cm, the statement said.Dr Ashwin Mallya, urologist and robotic surgeon, who operated on both the patients, said, The initial challenge for us was to stabilise the blood pressure of the siblings before planning the complex surgery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:27 IST
U'khand siblings undergo challenging surgeries for removal of tumours in adrenal glands in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two siblings from Uttarakhand, who were diagnosed with a rare syndrome, got a new lease of life after large tumours in their adrenal glands were surgically removed at a hospital here, doctors said on Monday. ''Biopsy reports of the tumours revealed pheochromocytoma (rare adrenal tumor). Genetic studies of the siblings have revealed a rare familial tumour syndrome called VHL (Von Hippel-Lindau) syndrome. This syndrome causes tumours all over the body,'' the hospital said in a statement.

Both brother (8) and sister (15) were recently presented to doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with very high blood pressure to the tune of 200/120 mm Hg, and were suffering from various complications, including seizures, they said.

After evaluation, the boy was found to have a large tumour of the size of 4.5 cm in the left adrenal gland. His sister was found to have two tumours, one in each adrenal gland, the larger one in right adrenal gland measuring 5.5 cm and another in left adrenal gland measuring 2.5 cm, the statement said.

Dr Ashwin Mallya, urologist and robotic surgeon, who operated on both the patients, said, ''The initial challenge for us was to stabilise the blood pressure of the siblings before planning the complex surgery. We planned to remove the tumours and preserve the normal part of adrenal gland because adrenal glands are very vital organs of the body as they produce steroids and maintain blood pressure''.

''We accomplished this by using minimally invasive surgery through key hole incisions,'' he said. Both siblings have recovered and have resumed schooling within two weeks of their surgery, doctors said. According to Dr Ajay Sharma, chairperson, urologist and robotic surgeon, at the hospital, said, ''The tumours of adrenal gland are very challenging to operate because of their location in the body. These glands are small, triangular shaped glands located on top of both kidneys. They are very close to the major blood vessels and during operation there are chances of life-threatening fluctuation in blood pressure and heart rate''.

Surgeries of both the children took about five and a half hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022