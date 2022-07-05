Delhi lacked 'plan' to provide water, sewer facilities in unauthorised colonies between 2013-18: CAG

Work of laying water and sewer lines in Delhi between 2013 and 2018 were planned and executed in an uncoordinated manner, resulting in expenditure incurred remaining unfruitful and the intended benefits undelivered, according the CAG report on social, general and economic sectors for the year ending March 2018.

In the ''absence of a strategic plan'', only 353 and 126 unauthorised colonies were provided piped water supply and sewerage facilities respectively during this period, said the report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

''Thus, as of March 2018, out of a total 1,797 unauthorised colonies, piped water supply and sewerage facilities were available in 1,230 (68.4 per cent) and 224 unauthorised colonies (12.5 per cent) respectively,'' it said.

The CAG conducted performance audit of two schemes.

“Providing potable water supply in unauthorised colonies” and “providing sewerage facilities in unauthorised colonies” being implemented by the DJB, for which funds are provided by the Urban Development Department in the form of grants-in-aid.

''Work of laying water and sewer lines were planned and executed by divisions in an uncoordinated manner, resulting in expenditure incurred remaining unfruitful and the intended benefits undelivered,'' the central auditor said.

Grants-in-aid received for development of capital assets were irregularly diverted and utilised for other purposes, without the approval of the Urban Development Department, it read.

The CAG said the DJB planned and executed water supply and sewer line works in unauthorised colonies situated on land belonging to Forest Department and Archaeological Survey of India in violation of the Urban Development Department guidelines for development works in unauthorised colonies.

There were deficiencies in preparation and approval of estimates, delay in award and execution of works, selection of ineligible bidders and extension of undue benefit to contractors, the auditor noted.

