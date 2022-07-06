Left Menu

Heavy rainfall in Himachal, seven feared dead

At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, they said.Besides three persons are feared drowned in separate parts of Kullu district amid heavy rains.

PTI | Manali | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:43 IST
Heavy rainfall in Himachal, seven feared dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said.

Over 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district were also rescued from a building that was damaged by flash floods. At Manikaran in the district, at least four people have been feared washed away and the bridge across Parvati River was damaged in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst, they said.

Besides three persons are feared drowned in separate parts of Kullu district amid heavy rains. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the cloudburst occurred at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the bridge across Parvati River was also damaged in the cloudburst at Chojh. Four persons have been reported missing, he said, adding, that a search operation in progress.

The floodgates of Large and Pandoh dams are being opened and the people living in downstream areas have been put on a high alert.

Relief and rescue operations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022