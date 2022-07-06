S.Africans gather to mourn deaths of 21 teenagers in tavern tragedy

South African mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London on Wednesday to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern 10 days ago. Dressed in black, they sang and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of 19 of the victims' coffins. All were empty, officials at the funeral parlor said, as police were still investigating the deaths.

The remaining two were buried separately by their families. Some mourners broke down and wept, while others hung their heads solemnly. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to attend. The incident in a popular nightspot in Scenery Park township, outside the city of East London, at the end of last month, has provoked an outpouring of sorrow and much soul-searching in a nation accustomed to frequent injuries from a heavy-drinking culture.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old girl. "Focus not on the shame and embarrassment around this, but the grief at the loss," the preacher, Bathandwa Kwatsha, urged during a prayer for the crying families. "God will comfort you," she said in the local Xhosa language.

Forensic teams investigating how the youths died have yet to reveal their conclusions. The most likely cause appears to be some kind of chemical or gas leak on the ground floor of the venue, which was packed and had little ventilation. Another theory authorities have been investigating is that they were poisoned by something they ate, drank, or smoked.

Some of the survivors admitted to the hospital complained of chest pains. Others spoke of trying to leave in panic as people dropped dead around them, but were unable to find an exit. Residents have protested outside the tavern, which they say they had been asking authorities to close. Its license was revoked last week.

