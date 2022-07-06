Left Menu

Heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan as monsoon gains momentum in state

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rain since Tuesday as the monsoon slowly gained momentum over the state, a weather department spokesperson said.

According to the meteorological center in Jaipur, very heavy rain has been recorded in some parts of the Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, and Jhalawar districts.

Sajjangarh and Banswara both recorded the highest rainfall of 109 mm while Barmer gauged 51.5 mm of rain.

Moderate to heavy rains will continue in parts of Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions on Wednesday, the weather department said.

From July 7 to 10, a spell of rain will start in the northern parts of the state as well, including Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Ajmer divisions.

Due to the formation of another new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal from July 12-13, the rain activities in the state are expected to continue in the coming week as well, the weatherman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

