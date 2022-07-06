Dedicated shopping hours, performances by film stars and singers, curated expos at Delhi Shopping Festival

Dedicated shopping hours, weekend blockbuster performances by film stars and singers, curated expos, special raffle competitions -- these will be the features of the Delhi Shopping Festival that will be held next year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Delhi Shopping Festival will be held from January 28 to February 26 and will be the country's first-ever citywide mega shopping festival.

In the lead up to the festival, the government will start a beautification drive in Delhi. There are plans to use street art to highlight the styles of languishing arts, showcasing Delhi's culture. The government also plans to install environmental friendly installations and select parks, monuments, flyovers, buildings, metro and railway stations, airport, ISBT, schools, colleges will be lit up.

Delhi will be divided into North, South, East, West and Central Zone to host different components of the shopping festival, an official statement said, adding on the basis of the USP, brand awareness, genres of shopping, number of shops, GST collection, space, footfall, connectivity and cleanliness, the government will further narrow down upon 15 iconic markets and 10 malls across all zones to take this festival to the ground. The government plans to expand this shopping festival to neighbourhood markets from the second year, it said.

Five expos on five themes in five zones will be organised in Delhi under the Shopping Festival. These will include expos on spirituality and wellness, art and literature with focus on languishing art, gaming and technology, a kids' special and environment and sustainability.

There will be four ''blockbuster performances'' that will be organised in each zone over the weekends during the festival. The weekend blockbusters will host between 6,000-8,000 people with concerts, performing arts, comedy shows, celebrity gigs being a part of the event, the statement said.

''Each week will see the announcement of multiple prizes given out to the shoppers. Hundreds of winners will be awarded every week while mega winners will be announced at the closing ceremony,'' it said.

There are also plans to initiate partnerships with restaurants, bars, food discovery programme organisers, hotels, travel agents, online travel portals, airlines etc for them to offer special discounts and build packages for the Delhi Shopping Festival.

The government will be conducting various events and programmes to ensure daily engagement in each market.

These would include, family engagement with game stalls, prizes as giveaways and movies, kids activities like face painting, magic shows, art competition, food walks and curation besides shopping and strategic discounts on products and categories, the statement said.

The chief minister stressed that the festival will be youth-oriented but there will be a lot for families, children and elderly as well.

''The rich and poor will benefit out of this festival,'' he said during an online briefing.

For homemakers and shopping enthusiasts, there will be dedicated hours and days for shopping, talent hunt, porter service, mehendi and bangle booths, free transport, golf-carts for movement, and special trainings, the statement said.

For children and youth, there will be rides, games and competitions, magic and puppet shows, performances, dance floors, special booths for candies, ice-cream and fast-food while for the elderly, there will be dedicated lanes for movement, dedicated hours and days for shopping, friendly infra and amenities, special discounts and reserved seating.

The festival is likely to host 20,000 people on ground and millions online. A special section of the tickets to the opening ceremony will be given away as prizes as a part of a contest on Delhi.

''The event will host stellar performances with big crowd pulling performances by musicians, film personalities, comedians, dance groups, etc. The closing ceremony will see a colourful and tasteful display of Delhi's culture. It will bring out the vibrant culture of Delhi and its Sufi routes. A special ceremony will also be conducted to award Delhi's heroes and the markets and present Mega Raffle giveaways,'' the statement added.

