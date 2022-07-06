Left Menu

Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives so far, says Pakistan minister

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 77 people have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the past three weeks, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Rehman said that the annual rainy season began on June 14 and its first phase would continue until the mid-August.

The current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, while 39 deaths were reported from Balochistan alone - the most from any province, she said.

''The figure includes children, men and women. We are trying to reach out to locals with the help of the national and provincial disaster management authorities,'' she said, adding that the downpour has wreaked havoc in Balochistan which was hit by flash floods.

The minister said that urban flooding had been reported in Quetta, Pasni and Turbat of Balochistan.

She also said that Pakistan has received 87 per cent more rains than the average downpour during this part of the year. However, Balochistan received 274 per cent more downpour than the average while Sindh got 261 per cent more rains.

''This is definitely a national disaster for me...," she said.

The minister warned that everyone should be prepared for more rains. ''This is the beginning and we need to prepare for it,'' she said.

Separately, the minister tweeted that the weather department said that the first phase of the monsoon would last until mid-August, with ''87 percent precipitation ALREADY above normal''.

