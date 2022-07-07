UK says reports British diplomat has been detained are completely false

Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports that a British diplomat had been detained in Tehran for alleged spying were "completely false".

Iranian state television had reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas.

"Reports of the arrest of a British diplomat in Iran are completely false," a British foreign office spokesperson said.

