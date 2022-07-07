Left Menu

UK says reports British diplomat has been detained are completely false

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:24 IST
UK says reports British diplomat has been detained are completely false
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports that a British diplomat had been detained in Tehran for alleged spying were "completely false".

Iranian state television had reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas.

"Reports of the arrest of a British diplomat in Iran are completely false," a British foreign office spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022