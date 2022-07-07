Heavy rains lash south Gujarat, Saurashtra; showers to continue for next 4 days

Heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Thursday and more showers have been forecast in the state for the next four days.

The south-west monsoon is now active all over the state due to a well-marked low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan, an official said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur at most places in the state in the next four days.

As per data shared by the state emergency operations centre (SEOC), three talukas of Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region - Jamkandorna, Upleta and Lodhika - received 114 mm, 107 mm and 92 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 2 pm on Thursday.

Similarly, Vapi of Valsad district received 90 mm rainfall, followed by Mendarda of Junagadh at 87 mm, Bhesan of Junagadh and Choryasi of Surat at 85 mm, Sutrapada of Gir Somnath at 84 mm, Kaprada of Valsad at 79 mm and Una in Gir Somnath district at 75 mm showers, it stated.

The meteorological centre has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next three days.

Apart from this, the centre has predicted ''extremely heavy rain'' at isolated places in the Kutch region on July 11.

In view of the monsoon activity, all collectors of districts along the Gujarat coast have asked officials to remain alert and also issued warnings to fishermen to not venture into the sea, a government release stated.

