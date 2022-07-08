International collaborations, cooperation essential for India to meet decarnonisation goals: Teri

International collaborations and cooperation are essential to accelerate India's efforts to tackle climate change issues through renewables and green hydrogen route, research firm Teri said on Friday.

''Decarbonisation of the economy through renewables and green hydrogen is the need of the hour. International collaboration and cooperation are essential to accelerate our efforts to tackle climate change.

''We are proud to be part of this initiative by the royal government of the Netherlands to bring Dutch technologies and expertise in green hydrogen to India,'' Vibha Dhawan, Director General, Teri said while releasing a white paper on International Hydrogen Collaboration.

The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri) and the Netherlands Innovation Network have jointly prepared the document.

Emphasising the need for collaborations, Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, said, ''Clean hydrogen is key to our sustainable energy ambitions. It presents us with an exciting field that has a bright future. However, there are still research questions to answer, business models that have to prove themselves, and technologies that have to be scaled''.

According to Teri, the hydrogen sector is emerging in a big way as India currently consumes about 6 MT (million tonne) of hydrogen annually, which is projected to grow to 28 MT per year by 2050. The Netherlands is becoming a regional hydrogen hub in Europe with over 150 hydrogen organisations and a range of expertise in diverse areas of the hydrogen value chain. Both countries are increasingly looking to establish international research, trade and innovation partnerships on clean hydrogen.

The white paper provides ''an overview of the current and future scenario of generation, supply, storage, handling and demand for hydrogen in India. The report also focuses on identifying opportunities for Indo-Dutch collaborative work and research and development in areas of electrolyser manufacturing, materials for hydrogen storage devices, and development of subsystems,'' Teri said.

