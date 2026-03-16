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Netherlands Open to Protecting Strait of Hormuz

The Netherlands is open to aiding a mission to protect trade in the Strait of Hormuz, but present attack levels hinder involvement, said Dutch PM Rob Jetten. No formal request has been made yet, Jetten noted with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:11 IST
Netherlands Open to Protecting Strait of Hormuz
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The Netherlands is considering contributing to a mission aimed at safeguarding trade routes in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stated that the current frequency of attacks renders it impractical to offer assistance at this time.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten emphasized the nation's willingness to engage, maintaining an 'open mind' regarding any potential requests for cooperation in protecting the critical shipping lane.

During a press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Jetten clarified that no formal request for the Netherlands' involvement has been issued thus far.

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