Netherlands Open to Protecting Strait of Hormuz

The Netherlands is considering contributing to a mission aimed at safeguarding trade routes in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stated that the current frequency of attacks renders it impractical to offer assistance at this time.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten emphasized the nation's willingness to engage, maintaining an 'open mind' regarding any potential requests for cooperation in protecting the critical shipping lane.

During a press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Jetten clarified that no formal request for the Netherlands' involvement has been issued thus far.