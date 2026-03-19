Netherlands Freezes Iranian Asylum Decisions Amidst Security Concerns
In response to the volatile security situation in Iran, the Netherlands has temporarily halted decisions and deportations concerning Iranian asylum seekers. Migration Minister Bart van den Brink confirmed that the freeze will last six months, with exceptions for serious criminal offenses and cases processed under the EU's Dublin system.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands has imposed a six-month freeze on rulings and deportations involving Iranian asylum seekers, citing the unstable security situation in Iran. Migration Minister Bart van den Brink announced the immediate suspension in a letter to parliament.
The immigration service will pause decisions on most Iranian asylum applications and halt forced returns. Van den Brink highlighted the ongoing unpredictable circumstances in Iran and the wider region as justification for assessing the safety of returning asylum seekers.
Exceptions to this freeze will apply to individuals suspected of war crimes or serious offenses. Additionally, the IND will continue to process cases where responsibility falls to another EU country under the Dublin system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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