Maha: Rains lash Konkan districts, respite for Mumbai

One person was killed and 11 cattle perished in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra as heavy rains continued in coastal districts, officials said on Friday evening. As many as 254 persons were evacuated in various parts of the state.

The state capital Mumbai, though, had only sporadic showers after the downpour of the last five days. The coastal districts of Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri witnessed increased intensity of monsoon in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department here. One person died in Palghar district near Mumbai while 11 domestic animals also perished in various rain-related incidents during this period, it said. Since June 1, rains have claimed the lives of 67 persons in Maharashtra, it added.

''Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force evacuated 254 people in the past 24 hours while 14 houses were permanently damaged due to the rains. The Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway is also temporarily closed for vehicular movement (following a landslide earlier this week),'' the bulletin said.

As many as 13 teams of NDRF have been deployed in coastal Maharashtra while a couple of teams are stationed in western Maharashtra's Satara and Kolhapur districts which had major floods in the recent monsoons.

Mumbaikars got some respite from the downpour on Friday.

The buses of the civic transport service BEST and local trains were running smoothly as there was no waterlogging anywhere, officials said. The India Meteorological Department downgraded the rainfall alert for Mumbai to `Orange' (heavy to very heavy rain) from `Red' (extremely heavy rain), but kept the Red alert unchanged for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

