Heavy rains forecast at many places in Telangana

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts of Telangana on Friday night and Saturday, the Met Centre here said.

In its forecast for the next five days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts, while heavy showers are likely at isolated places in many districts during July 10-12.

It said the southwest monsoon has been active over the State. Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Khammam and Suryapet districts. Many places in Khammam and a few places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet districts witnessed heavy rainfall, the Met office said in a release. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal urged the people to be cautious in view of the heavy rainfall alerts.

