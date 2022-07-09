Left Menu

Hyderabad gears up for Formula E racing in 2023

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 10:27 IST
Hyderabad gears up for Formula E racing in 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, Arvind Kumar inspected the Formula E track in the city, which is all set to host the race event early next year.

The state capital is the first Indian city to host Formula E racing and the event is scheduled for February 11, 2023. Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena, an official release said on Friday.

The site inspection conducted on Friday was to finalise the track for the main event, which is planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park.

During the inspection, all the works to be taken up for the race were finalised and Special Chief Secretary issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that they are completed in time, it said.

Works like track alignment, Formula E car pitstops, seating arrangement, etc were discussed in detail.

The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 kms long, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022