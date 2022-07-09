Left Menu

Control room opened, assistance assured: Mamata on Amarnath flash floods

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:55 IST
Control room opened, assistance assured: Mamata on Amarnath flash floods
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on Saturday to the families of those who died in the Amarnath flash floods, assuring all forms of assistance to the affected.

Banerjee added that a control room -- 033-22143526 -- had been opened at state secretariat Nabanna.

At least 16 people were killed as tents and community kitchens near the cave shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain on Friday evening.

A woman from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district is among the deceased and 12 people from Jalpaiguri are stranded there, according to Nabanna sources.

''Shocked and stunned by the Amarnath disaster. Sincere condolences to kins (sic) of the victims, solidarity to the trapped and stranded,'' Banerjee tweeted.

''Opened (a) control room in Nabanna (033- 22143526), activated our Delhi RC (resident commissioner) office, connected J&K government for rescue of pilgrims from Bengal,'' she said.

The chief minister added that all help would be extended to the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022