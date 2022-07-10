Left Menu

Mumbai's Aarey Colony needs to be protected to preserve wildlife & biodiversity: Aaditya Thackeray

We recognised the adivasi tribal hamlets and at the same time, worked on the concretisation of roads in Aarey without touching a single tree. He said before the MVA government was toppled recently after Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and most of the party legislators rebelled, it was looking for options other than Kanjurmarg.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:32 IST
Mumbai's Aarey Colony needs to be protected to preserve wildlife & biodiversity: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday participated in a protest against the state government's decision to construct a Metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, and said the 808-acre area there was reserved as a forest to preserve the wildlife and biodiversity in the city.

''I appeal to the new state government (led by CM Eknath Shinde) not to take out the anger against us on Mumbai,'' Thackeray told reporters.

Thackeray said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, wherein he had served as the tourism and environment minister, was ''pro-Mumbai, pro-Maharashtra and a votary of sustainable development''.

In the Aarey forest, often termed as the city's 'green lung', located in Goregaon western suburb, some 300 different varieties of flora and fauna are found, including a large number of leopards.

Green activists have been vehemently opposing the cutting of trees in Aarey for the car shed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the car shed in Aarey Colony, instead of Kanjurmarg, the eastern suburb which was chosen by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

On Sunday, Aaditya Thackeray participated in a protest by environmentalists against the Metro car shed in Aarey.

On the previous government's decision to shift the project to Kanjurmarg, the Shiv Sena leader said, ''We wanted to preserve the wildlife and biodiversity. We recognised the adivasi (tribal) hamlets and at the same time, worked on the concretisation of roads in Aarey without touching a single tree.'' He said before the MVA government was toppled (recently after Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and most of the party legislators rebelled), it was looking for options other than Kanjurmarg. ''The Kanjurmarg car shed would have catered to the Metro lines 3, 6, 4 and 14. We would have saved Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore,'' the former minister said. A car shed is not for daily use, but for maintenance every four to five months, he said. The MVA government was looking for a stabilising line for Metro 3 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point (in south Mumbai), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022