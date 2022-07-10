Left Menu

White tiger dies in Nahargarh Biological Park after brief illness

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:16 IST
White tiger dies in Nahargarh Biological Park after brief illness
Image Credit: Wikimedia
A six-year-old white tiger named Chinu, died here at Nahargarh Biological Park after a brief illness, an official said on Sunday. The tiger, which was brought from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha in March, had stopped eating food about six days ago.

''A medical board was treating him for the past few days after the tiger showed symptoms of illness. Preliminary investigation has suggested stress on kidneys,'' Deputy Conservator of Forests Kapil Chandrawal said. Ruling out the possibility of leptospirosis--a bacterial disease, he said that all felines have been given prophylaxis treatment to prevent illness. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to know the cause of death. The last rites of the big cat will also be performed, Chandrawal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

