Two more die in Assam flood even as situation improves

Altogether 390 villages in 18 revenue circles continued to be under waters.Cachar is the worst-hit district with 3,55,960 people still affected, followed by Morigaon where 1,42,662 people are reeling under the deluge.Over 38,000 people were taking shelter in 114 relief camps in the state.

Two more people died on Sunday even as the flood situation in Assam considerably improved, as per an official bulletin.

Both the deaths happened in Hailakandi district, taking the toll in this year's flood and landslides to 192, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

Still, 5,39,334 are suffering in the flood across 12 districts. Altogether 390 villages in 18 revenue circles continued to be under waters.

Cachar is the worst-hit district with 3,55,960 people still affected, followed by Morigaon where 1,42,662 people are reeling under the deluge.

Over 38,000 people were taking shelter in 114 relief camps in the state. Another 48 relief distribution centres were operational.

A total crop area of 7,368.41 hectares continued to be under flood waters, the ASDMA said.

Houses, roads and other infrastructure were damaged in Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Nagaon, Udalguri, Baksa and Hojai districts in the last 24 hours.

Reports of erosion were received from Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Morigaon and Tinsukia districts, the ASDMA said.

No major rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, it added.

