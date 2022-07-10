Maha rains: Red, orange alerts issued for Vidarbha districts

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The RMC said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, due to which it issued an orange alert.

It also issued an orange alert for some parts of Akola, Buldhana and Washim, which may get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

