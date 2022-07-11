Left Menu

Delhi govt launches 15-day mega plantation drive

The city ended up planting 35 lakh saplings. According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 percent to 23.06 percent of its geographical area in the last two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:32 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched a 15-day mega plantation drive to further increase the green cover in the national capital. The 'Van Mahotsav', which started from the Central Ridge, will culminate with the plantation of one lakh saplings at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25, he said.

Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other ministers will participate in the 'Van Mahotsav'. Members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will lead the drive in their respective constituencies on Monday.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. The city ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.

According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 percent to 23.06 percent of its geographical area in the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

