Japan weather bureau ups to 60% the chance of La Nina continuing through end-autumn

Japan's weather bureau on Monday increased the likelihood of La Nina continuing in the northern hemisphere through the end of autumn to 60%, predicting a 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal in summer.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought. The Agency said last month that it saw a 40% chance of La Nina continuing through autumn and 60% chance of weather returning to normal in autumn.

