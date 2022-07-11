Left Menu

Japan weather bureau ups to 60% the chance of La Nina continuing through end-autumn

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:29 IST
Japan weather bureau ups to 60% the chance of La Nina continuing through end-autumn
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's weather bureau on Monday increased the likelihood of La Nina continuing in the northern hemisphere through the end of autumn to 60%, predicting a 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal in summer.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought. The Agency said last month that it saw a 40% chance of La Nina continuing through autumn and 60% chance of weather returning to normal in autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022