Part of building facade collapses in Thane, no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:51 IST
The front elevation on the third floor of a building in Thane city collapsed on Monday afternoon, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The building is 35 years old and the incident led to a two-wheeler and a car getting damaged, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''It is a ground-plus-three structure located near Kopri fire station. Rescue personnel arrived at the site and took charge of the situation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

