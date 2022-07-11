Centre's coastal clean up campaign targets 75 beaches in 75 days

The Centre has launched a mega-drive to clean 75 beaches across the country in 75 days as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence, officials said on Monday.

The campaign to clean the 7,500 km-long coastline has been launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with the Indian Coast Guard, Environment Ministry, National Service Scheme, National Disaster Management Authority, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Seema Jagran Manch, Students For Development, Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and other social organizations.

''The campaign targets transformation and environmental conservation through behaviour change. The three underlying goals of the campaign are – consume responsibly, segregate waste at home and dispose responsibly,'' M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences told reporters here.

The campaign, launched on July 3, will culminate with the largest beach cleaning event on September 17 which is observed as the International Coastal Cleanup Day, covering 75 beaches across the country.

''The target of the drive is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea coasts which will be a huge relief to marine life and the people staying in coastal areas,'' Ravichandran said.

He said the Indian Oil Corporation will help in disposal of the waste collected during the drive.

A mobile application 'Eco Mitram' has been launched to spread awareness about the campaign and voluntary registration of citizens for the beach cleaning activity on September 17.

The campaign will combine both virtual and physical formats for delivering key messages on adopting lifestyle and behavioral changes that promote environmental sustainability, Ravichandran said.

