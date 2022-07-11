Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM; assures central help amid flood-like situation
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him all possible help from the Centre in view of the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.
Shah also said the Gujarat administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people.
''I spoke to Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp in view of the flood-like situation arising due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat and assured him all possible help from the Modi government. The Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall since Sunday, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat ATS hands over Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Anil Vij demands apology from those who ran false campaign against PM Modi on Gujarat riots
Gujarat Police arrests Teesta Setalvad; says 'not cooperating', seeks 14-day custody
Gujarat: Social activist Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar remanded in police custody till July 2
Metropolitan court grants remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar to crime branch till July 2