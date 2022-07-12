Left Menu

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

A crocodile was captured by residents of a village who insisted that the reptile had swallowed a 10-year-old boy bathing in a river in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday. However, the authorities explained to the villagers that they will not find the child in the crocodiles stomach and a search for the boys body was launched in the river.

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:50 IST
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A crocodile was captured by residents of a village who insisted that the reptile had swallowed a 10-year-old boy bathing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday. A team from the police and forest department rescued the reptile captured by residents of Rijhenta village on Monday, an official said. People allegedly witnessed the crocodile taking away Atar Singh while he was bathing in Chambal river on Monday afternoon, Raghunathpur police station in charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said. A large number of villagers gathered at the scene and captured the crocodile using a net, insisting that the child was still alive in its stomach, he said, adding that some villagers wanted to slit open the reptile's stomach. However, the authorities explained to the villagers that they will not find the child in the crocodile's stomach and a search for the boy's body was launched in the river. Following a search, the boy's body was fished out of the river on Tuesday morning and was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022