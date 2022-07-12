Maha rains: Villagers along banks of Osmanabad rivers asked to remain alert
12-07-2022
The district administration in Maharashtra's Osmanabad on Tuesday asked residents of villages along the Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert as heavy rains are expected in the region.
The catchment areas of dams on these rivers could receive heavy rainfall, which may necessitate release of water from them, district officials said.
