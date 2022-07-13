Left Menu

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Easter Island region -EMSC

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Easter Island region -EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.5 miles), the EMSC said. Chile's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) said the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on Chile's coasts.

