Left Menu

Wildfires raging in southwestern France with 1,500 hectares burnt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:31 IST
Wildfires raging in southwestern France with 1,500 hectares burnt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Airborne firefighters and hundreds of emergency crews battled on Wednesday to bring under control wildfires in southwestern France, which have already burnt around 1,500 hectares and prompted the evacuation of thousands of tourists. "Four aircraft and a lot of firefighters are mobilized with help coming from neighboring departments," said the local authority for the Gironde department, which has been affected by the fires.

France, already hit by several wildfires over the last few weeks, is suffering - like the rest of Europe - from the second heatwave in as many months., The biggest of the two Gironde fires is located around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, where roads have been closed and hundreds of people evacuated, with the blaze having already burnt more than 1,000 hectares.

The other one is along the Atlantic Coast, close to the iconic "Dune du Pilat" - the tallest sand dune in Europe - located in the Arcachon Bay area, where 6,000 people from surrounding campsites have been evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022