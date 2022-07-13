U’khand: Automatic weather station comes up in Kedarnath

Authorities in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have set up an automatic weather station at Kedarnath for getting round the clock precise weather updates from the Himalayan temple town, officials said on Wednesday.

The weather station was established with the help of scientists from IIT-Kanpur, they said.

The weather conditions in Kedarnath, which was the epicentre of the 2013 deluge in which hundreds of people died, are precarious changing every minute.

The automatic weather station will help keep devotees visiting the temple during the Char Dham yatra updated with the weather conditions of the area, the officials said.

The weather station has been developed by IIT Kanpur Prof Indrasen at the request of Rudraprayag district administration, they said.

Rudraprayag district magistrate Mayur Dikshit said apart from making the pilgrimage to Kedarnath smooth for devotees, the weather station will also help in improving the reconstruction work going on there.

It will also benefit the helicopter services for the pilgrims, he added.

