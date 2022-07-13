Left Menu

Maha: Man, daughter killed in Palghar landslide; 2 kin injured

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:02 IST
Maha: Man, daughter killed in Palghar landslide; 2 kin injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his teenage daughter were killed and two other family members injured on Wednesday after a landslide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district following heavy rains, officials said.

Local fireman and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of local resident Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The man and his daughter Roshni Singh (16) died, he said.

His wife Vandana Singh (40) and son Om Singh (12) got trapped in the debris. Some locals and firemen later pulled them out and they were admitted to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said.

Anil Singh's body was retrieved from the debris around 10.30 am and of his daughter at about 1 pm, the official said.

The search operation was later suspended and work was on to clear the debris, Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal said.

The district, located about 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low lying areas.

Some trees collapsed on Wednesday on a section of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar where a pipeline laying work was underway, Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022