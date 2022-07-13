Left Menu

Landslide near Katraj on Pune-Satara road

A minor landslide was reported near the old Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara road amid heavy rains in the district on Wednesday, a civic official said here. Pune district and city have been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:27 IST
A minor landslide was reported near the old Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara road amid heavy rains in the district on Wednesday, a civic official said here. A big boulder came crashing on the road around noon but no casualty was reported in the incident, said the Pune Municipal Corporation official, adding that a team has been sent to the spot to clear the debris.

In another-rain-related incident, a stretch of Pune-Panshet road caved in near Sonapur village, an official said. Pune district and city have been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days.

