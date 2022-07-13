Left Menu

300 families in flood-hit Maha village unable to cook food since 4 days

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:30 IST
Nearly 300 families in a village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district have been unable to cook their meals since last four days after flood destroyed their food grains and other belongings.

Heavy rains near the Asana river led to flooding in Kurunda village under Vasmat taluka in Hingoli and nearby areas on Saturday and Sunday.

When contacted, a local revenue official said the flood water has receded now and the affected people will be provided an assistance of Rs 5,000 each.

Kurunda sarpanch (head) Raju Ingole told PTI on Wednesday that flood water had entered more than 1,100 houses in the village, damaging the food grains and other belongings of the residents.

Though the flood water has now receded, there is continuous rainfall in the village and adjoining areas. Nearly 150 houses in the village have collapsed, he said.

Initially, the gram panchayat distributed food to people, but the task has now been taken over by NGOs, he said.

''There are still 200 to 300 families in the village who are unable to cook their meals as their food grains and other household items have been damaged in the flood,'' Ingole said.

Flood water entered about 14,000 hectare of land in Kurunda and nearby places, affecting the crops and 162 animals perished, a revenue official said.

The administration had to make temporary shelters for the flood-affected people in nearby schools, he said.

When contacted, Vasmat tehsildar Arvind Bolange said, ''The flood water has receded, but rains are still lashing the area. An amount of Rs 5,000 each will be deposited into the accounts of flood-affected people by today.'' PTI AW GK GK

