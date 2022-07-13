About 2,000 people shifted to safety as rains lash Gadchiroli in eastern Maha

As many as 1,920 people from 19 villages have been shifted to safer locations in the last three days as rains pound eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Nagpur office has issued an `orange alert' warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the district.

Gadchiroli district recorded 97.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, the IMD said. The Godavari, Kaleshwaram, and Indravati rivers are flowing above the danger level while Wainganga, Pranhita, and Wardha are flowing near the warning level in the district, local officials said.

The Allapalli to Bhamragadh road has been closed as the Paralkota river is in spate.

The Bormapalli-Nemda and Kambalpetha-Tekda roads too have been closed for vehicles owing to floods. While the district has had incessant rains in the last two three days, no rain-related casualty has been reported during this period, officials said.

