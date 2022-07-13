Left Menu

Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal and Spain

Several large wildfires raged in central Portugal and western Spain menacing villages amid a heatwave that meteorologists expect to push the temperatures to near or above record highs later on Wednesday, likely stoking more blazes. The country's record temperature of 47.3 C was registered in 2003. The World Meteorological Organisation warned on Tuesday the heatwave was spreading and intensifying in large parts of Europe.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:01 IST
Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal and Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Several large wildfires raged in central Portugal and western Spain menacing villages amid a heatwave that meteorologists expect to push the temperatures to near or above record highs later on Wednesday, likely stoking more blazes. Nearly all of mainland Portugal was on red alert for extreme heat conditions, with the temperature in the central Santarem district northeast of Lisbon expected to hit 46 degrees Celsius (114.8°F), the IPMA weather institute said. The country's record temperature of 47.3 C was registered in 2003.

The World Meteorological Organisation warned on Tuesday the heatwave was spreading and intensifying in large parts of Europe. With human-caused climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30% within the next 28 years, according to a February 2022 U.N. report.

In Lisbon, thermometers were expected to register 43 C, close to the city's 2018 record of 44C. More than 1,400 firefighters backed by 23 aircraft were battling a dozen forest blazes across the drought-hit country with the two largest ones in central Portugal raging since at least Tuesday.

In Spain's western region of Extremadura bordering Portugal firefighters evacuated a few hundred villagers overnight as a precaution and continued to battle a complicated blaze that on Tuesday swept into neighboring Salamanca province in the region of Castile and Leon. Parts of Extremadura, Andalusia, and Galicia regions were on red alert for extreme heat, Spain's AEMET meteorology service said, adding that temperatures could surpass the previous record of 47.4 C for all of Spain set in August 2021, and of 40.7 C in the capital Madrid.

As Madrid residents and tourists gulped down water and ice cream and hid in the shade whenever possible, zoo keepers at the Madrid Zoo fed animals frozen popsicles made from fruit, beef, and fish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022