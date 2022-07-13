Maha's Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon

Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said.

The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.

''Due to the incessant rainfall in the district in the last few days, water will have to be released through Manjra, Terna and Tawarja rivers,'' Latur executive engineer R S Jagtap said.

As a result of heavy rains, a large tree fell in front of the District Superintendent of Police's office on Ambajogai Road in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday causing traffic jam for some time. Traffic was restored after a team from the disaster management department of the municipal corporation rushed to the spot and removed the tree, an official said.

