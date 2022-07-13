Left Menu

Maha's Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon

Traffic was restored after a team from the disaster management department of the municipal corporation rushed to the spot and removed the tree, an official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:38 IST
Maha's Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said.

The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.

''Due to the incessant rainfall in the district in the last few days, water will have to be released through Manjra, Terna and Tawarja rivers,'' Latur executive engineer R S Jagtap said.

As a result of heavy rains, a large tree fell in front of the District Superintendent of Police's office on Ambajogai Road in the city around 3 pm on Wednesday causing traffic jam for some time. Traffic was restored after a team from the disaster management department of the municipal corporation rushed to the spot and removed the tree, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global
4
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022