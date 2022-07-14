Left Menu

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-07-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 10:19 IST
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJPL)

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is taking a break for the next few weeks as the dust and winter season has started on the Red Planet, meaning there's more dust in the air and less sunlight to help recharge the tiny rotorcraft's batteries.

Ingenuity was designed for a short flight-test campaign during the much warmer Martian spring. Increased amounts of dust in the atmosphere, combined with lower daytime temperatures and shorter days, make it challenging for the solar-powered rotorcraft to continue its operation during winter and the dust season.

"Dust levels are expected to subside later in July, so the team has decided to give the helicopter's batteries a break for a few weeks and build their daily state of charge back up," the agency said Wednesday.

Ingenuity is expected to be back in the air around the start of August.

Built and managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA-JPL), the Ingenuity is a technology demonstration to test powered, controlled flight on another world for the first time.

The tiny Mars Helicopter landed on the planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover. The helicopter was planned to complete no more than five flights, but it has completed 29 autonomous flights.

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022