Gujarat: Girl, two women labourers killed as boundary wall collapses on them near Ahmedabad

Two women labourers and a 16-year-old girl working with them were killed after a boundary wall of a farmhouse fell on a temporary shed, where they were living, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad amid rains on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ognaj area in the morning. The deceased were part of a group engaged in the work of constructing a bungalow there, they said. ''A total of five women labourers were injured after the boundary wall fell on them. They were shifted to Sola city hospital by the fire brigade. However, three of them, including a girl, succumbed to their injuries, while two others are undergoing treatment,'' police inspector N R Vaghela said.

The deceased have been identified as Shital Thanga (16), Vanita Mithiya (19) and Asmita Sagod (22). Two others - Rinku Mithiya (19) and Kavita Thanga (35) - are still under treatment at Sola civil hospital, he said.

''These labourers were living in a temporary shed erected alongside the boundary wall of a farmhouse in Ognaj area near Science City. Our primary investigation suggests that the wall collapsed due to rain,'' Vaghela said.

As monsoon is currently active over Gujarat, Ahmedabad city has also received significant rainfall during the last three days. As per the latest rain data, the Science City area received 45 mm rainfall between 6 am and 10 am on Thursday.

The three deceased were part of a group of labourers hired by a contractor to build a bungalow near the farmhouse, fire officer Mithun Mistry said. ''Due to incessant rain, the wall foundation might have become weak and it eventually collapsed in the morning. After getting a rescue call at 9.55 am, our firemen reached the spot and pulled all the five victims in an unconscious state from the debris and shifted them to the hospital,'' he added.

