Heavy rain, massive winds wreak havoc in northern parts of Kerala

Incessant rains and unprecedented winds have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala in the last few days with rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts necessitating the shifting of people to shelters.

As many as 427 people, including two pregnant women, seven children, and one differently-abled person, have been shifted to eight rehabilitation camps opened in Wayanad district, official sources said.

Heavy rains were reported in the northernmost district of Kasaragod where Tejaswini and Madhuvahini rivers have been overflowing since early this week causing flooding in many parts of the district.

The Malappuram district authorities have issued a warning that water levels in Punnapuzha, Karakodan and Kalakkan rivers are likely to increase as heavy downpour has been reported in Gudalur and Nadukani regions in the western ghats.

Many trees were uprooted in the heavy rains and winds that played spoilsport in Kavilumpara in Kuttiadi town in Kozhikode district.

An alert has also been issued to residents on the banks of the Chaliyar river after the water level rose, officials said.

A 24-hour control room has been set up in the Kozhikode collectorate and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture out for fishing.

The body of a fisherman, who drowned in the deep sea after the boat he was in capsized on Tuesday, was recovered early today from nearby Koyilandy.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the eastern region of Malabar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert in four districts -- Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- in the state for the day.

According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

