Left Menu

At least 10 killed in northwest Pakistan as torrential rains batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:00 IST
At least 10 killed in northwest Pakistan as torrential rains batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people have died during a fresh spell of torrential rains accompanied by widespread flooding in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Thursday.

Twenty houses in the province were partially damaged, while ten were completely destroyed due to torrential rains accompanied by floods that caused roofs to collapse, killing at least 10 people, a spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The PDMA has been at the forefront in providing goods to people in Nowshera, Tank, Bajaur and Swabi districts, which are the worst-hit areas in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has put relevant departments on high alert to deal with the natural calamity in an effective manner.

Torrential rains have also battered Pakistan's financial capital of Karachi earlier this week, with the country's Navy being summoned to oversee the rescue efforts.

Last week more than 60 deaths were reported in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flooding waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022