Four more die in rain-related incidents in Maha; toll since June 1 rises to 99

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department in a report on Thursday.

These deaths - all from Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra - were reported between Wednesday and Thursday evening, said the report.

Three more persons are missing in the state, it added.

The state has received heavy showers in almost all parts in the last few days, leading to flooding and water- logging. The downpour was largely experienced in Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Palghar, Chandrapur and Gondia districts in the last 24 hours, the report said.

With the new fatalities, the number of people killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 has reached 99, it said.

As many as 18 relief camps have been set up in the state for rain-affected people, the department said.

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force said their teams have rescued people from Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

However, the number of people evacuated from areas battered by heavy showers was not officially released, the report said.

